Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 547.8 days.
Proximus Price Performance
BGAOF stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Proximus has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
About Proximus
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.