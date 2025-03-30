Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 547.8 days.

Proximus Price Performance

BGAOF stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Proximus has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

