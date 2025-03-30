Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after buying an additional 495,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.