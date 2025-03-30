Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,209 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $322.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.01. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $409.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

