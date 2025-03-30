PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
