PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 776. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.