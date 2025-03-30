PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PTNDY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It is also involved in the non-iron metal manufacturing industry. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

