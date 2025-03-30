PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PTNDY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.84.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
