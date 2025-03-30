QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in March

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.5 days.
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
Shares of QNTQF remained flat at $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
