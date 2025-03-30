Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 5,370,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,907,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Quantum Computing Trading Up 6.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.26.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Quantum Computing Company Profile
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Computing
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.