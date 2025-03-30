QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.80% of QuinStreet worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after buying an additional 201,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QuinStreet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 1.13. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

