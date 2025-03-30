Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on April 17th

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2983 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 38.7% increase from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

Shares of RAIFY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.