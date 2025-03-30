Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rand Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RAND stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rand Capital has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $31.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on RAND

About Rand Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.