Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Apr 25 Dividend of $0.27 on April 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a apr 25 dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.2% increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of O opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Realty Income stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.