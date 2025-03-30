REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNWEF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.13.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
