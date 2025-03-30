Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 1,039,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,415.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

RCDTF remained flat at $55.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

