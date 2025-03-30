Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in March

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 1,039,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,415.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
RCDTF remained flat at $55.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
