Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Biogen stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average of $159.97. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

