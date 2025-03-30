Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Avery Dennison stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $173.02 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

