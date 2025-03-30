Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.
Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,823,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,978,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,233,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,769,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Representative Bresnahan
Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
