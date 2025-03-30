Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 1,075,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

