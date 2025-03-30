Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

