Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of UPS opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $154.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

