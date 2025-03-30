Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Unloads Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arch Capital Group stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.