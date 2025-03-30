Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $263.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.34.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.