Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,001,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $252.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

