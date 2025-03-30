Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 289.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

