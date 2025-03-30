RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.58 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

