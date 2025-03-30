RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 304 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $188.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

