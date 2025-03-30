RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,100,000 after buying an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.42%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

