Robert Hines Buys 101,000 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hines purchased 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$53,025.00 ($33,349.06).

Humm Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $285.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.21, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Humm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Humm Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd. Humm Group’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About Humm Group

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Point of Sale Payment Plans (PosPP), New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial. It offers long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and small and medium enterprise financing services.

