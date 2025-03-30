Rock Creek Group LP Sells 10,000 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CRH accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,605,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after purchasing an additional 232,977 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CRH by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $88.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

