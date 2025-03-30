Rock Creek Group LP Sells 366,734 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.