RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. RTX comprises 3.4% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

