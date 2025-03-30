RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3,608.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,029,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

