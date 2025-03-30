RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,003 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,562,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,845,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $221.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

