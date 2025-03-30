RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys 51,545 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 297.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,545 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,628 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,007,698.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after purchasing an additional 810,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.43. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.