RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.