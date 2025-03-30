RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 29,312 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

QUAL stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

