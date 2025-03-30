Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $144,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $901.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

