Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,676 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

