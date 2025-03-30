Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $170,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000.

NYSEARCA JPME opened at $99.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $111.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $389.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

