Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 395.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,996,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000.

BNDX stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

