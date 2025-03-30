Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $836,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average of $269.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

