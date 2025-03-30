Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 7,913 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EMQQ opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

