SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the February 28th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SBI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBHGF opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. SBI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

