Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Posts Earnings Results

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 2.28 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 46.81%.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock opened at GBX 69.90 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.06. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 92 ($1.19).

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

