Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Digital Realty Trust worth $215,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DLR opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

