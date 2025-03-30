Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.48% of Motorola Solutions worth $369,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 49.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.47 and its 200 day moving average is $459.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

