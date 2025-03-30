Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 171,946 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,946 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.77% of Emerson Electric worth $542,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

