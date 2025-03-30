Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 515,503 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,503 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.50% of Elevance Health worth $431,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $431.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

