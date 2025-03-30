Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,558,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 812,852 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,314,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TSM opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

