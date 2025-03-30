Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,485 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

