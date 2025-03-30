Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Scientific Industries has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

