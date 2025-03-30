Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scientific Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Scientific Industries has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
